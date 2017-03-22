Thomas 'Tom' Abraham

He was born January 23, 1940, in Grand Rapids, Mich., to Patrick and Dorothy Abraham. He was graduated from Muskegon High School and went on to Grand Valley State University. He then attended Michigan State University, where he earned his Master’s in Education. This led to his 30-year career with Grand Haven Area Public Schools, where he touched the lives of many students. He married his best friend, Cynthia, in 1980 in Spring Lake, Mich.

Tom was very active throughout his life. He enjoyed traveling the world with his wife, tending to his home and yard, which he loved, and keeping busy with many home projects. Generous with his time and spirit, he often worked with those less fortunate and was eager to lend a helping hand to anyone.

One of his greatest passions was his family. His grandchildren lovingly referred to him as “Papa” and enjoyed hearing his stories and jokes. Tom shared so much of himself with his children and grandchildren, leading them by example and teaching them important life skills while instilling a strong work ethic.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia; children: Mary VandenBosch, Dr. Dirk (Rebecca) Bakker and Rebecca (Peter) Silva; grandchildren: Jacob and Grace Vandenbosch, Ian and Alexandra Bakker, Sam, Luke and Andrew Silva; brother, Mike (Nancy) Abraham; sister, Patricia Grochowalski; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Abraham. He will always be loved and will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2017, at The VanZantwick Chapel (620 Washington Ave.) with the Rev. Richard Rhem officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2017, at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Lake Forest Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in memory of Tom may be given to Feeding America or Lake Hills School Activity Fund – Grand Haven Area Public Schools. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.