Richard Dale Brown Jr.

He was born in Petoskey, Michigan, on December 26, 1960, to Richard and Margaret (Rebtoy) Brown; and married the former Annette Kay Guilford on August 12, 1989. Mr. Brown had worked for Westshore Services and then CMA. Richard was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and enjoyed fixing things, radio-controlled boats, model trains and steam models.

Survivors: his wife of 27 years, Annette; sisters, Annette Marie Brown and Margaret Ann Brown; mother-in-law, Jean Guilford; brothers-in-law, Scott (Julie) Guilford and Bill (Terri) Guilford; sister-in-law, Mona Guilford; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, William Guilford; and brother-in-law, Gary Guilford.

Service: Saturday, March 25, 2017, 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service at St. John's Lutheran Church with the Rev. George Hamilton officiating.

Memorials to the family. Please visit www.clockfuneralhome.com to leave a memory or sign the online guest book.

Arrangements by Clock Funeral Home-Grand Haven.