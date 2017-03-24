Jeanne M. McHugh

Jeanne was born June 12, 1927, to Edward and Marie (Brady) Keenan in Columbus, Ohio. She married James McHugh on September 17, 1949, in Columbus, Ohio.

Jeanne graduated from Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in education, and taught school of religion at St. Mary’s and also substituted at Spring Lake Public Schools. She had a love for books and was an avid reader. Jeanne was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where she was part of the Women’s Club. She was a loving wife and a devoted mother, grandmother and homemaker.

Jeanne is survived by her husband of 67 years, Jim; daughter, Patty (Doug) Jones of Hixson, Tenn.; son, Tim McHugh of Dayton, Ohio; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, John McHugh. She was preceded in death by her son, Mike.

The funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 27, 2017, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with the Rev. David Gross officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Springfield, Ohio. Friends may greet the family one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Food Pantry.