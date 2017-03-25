Albert 'Dutch' Bos

Al was born February 9, 1938, to John and Catherina (Wolthof) Bos in Spring Lake. He married Priscilla Griffin on July 1, 1960, in Spring Lake Baptist Church.

Al was a graduate of Grand Haven High School, Class of 1956. He spent nine years in the National Guard and worked for 52 years at Amstore Inc. in Muskegon and Coopersville. Al was a member of Cloverville Baptist Church in Fruitport. He loved to stay busy and enjoyed working, fishing, hunting, traveling and reading.

Al is survived by his wife of 56 years, Priscilla; sons, Edward (Tyla) Bos of Ann Arbor and Andrew (Beckie) Bos of North Muskegon; grandchildren: Hannah, Jessica, Matthew, Lindsey and Hailey; sister, Katy (Kenneth) Campbell of Fruitport; brothers, Jacob (Alice) Bos of Grand Haven and John (Charlotte) Bos of Fruitport; and brother-in-law, Edward (Audrey) Griffin of Florida. He was preceded in death by his sister, Tressa; twin brother, Paul; and brothers, Cornelius and James.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at First Baptist Church of Spring Lake with Pastor Doug Bytwerk and Pastor John DenBoer officiating. Interment will be in Spring Lake Township Cemetery. Friends may greet the family from 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 27, 2017, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Ottawa Community or Cloverville Baptist Church Building Fund. Please visit www.klaaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Al’s online guest book.