He was born May 30, 1933, in Chicago to the late Andrew and Bertha (Kostner) Nelson. On March 6, 1953, he married Janet Brondyke, and she preceded him in death on July 29, 2008.

He was a member of The Salvation Army Church and life member of the National Rifle Association. Andy was a sheet metal journeyman until his retirement on December 31, 1998, and he served his country in the U.S. Army. He was an accomplished author, having written numerous books. His other interests were traveling, camping and going out to eat.

He is survived by one son, Greg Nelson of Grand Haven; two grandchildren, Michael Allen Brower and Erich Andrew Nelson; and four sisters-in-law: Barb Brondyke, Lillian Brondyke, Beth McMillan and Anna (Dewey) Phillips. He was preceded in death by his son, Andrew Harry Nelson in 1972.

A memorial service for Andy will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at The Salvation Army Church with Captain Jay Davis officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at church.

Memorial contributions to The Salvation Army Church or Love In Action are appreciated.

The family is being served by Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services – The VanZantwick Chapel. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.