Mary Ann Boes

Mary was born December 18, 1940, to Robert and Marian Kammeraad in Grand Haven. She married Bruce Boes on October 1, 1960, in Spring Lake.

Following graduation from high school, Mary attended Hope College, where she received her teaching degree and continued her education in teaching with three master’s degrees. Mary started her teaching career at Ferry Elementary School in Grand Haven and she completed her 40 years of teaching at Holmes Elementary School in Spring Lake.

Mary had a love for children, animals and cooking, and was an incredible seamstress. She especially loved the time spent with her husband, Bruce, enjoying wildlife, fishing, gardening and walking their dog around the tree farm. Mary took pleasure in spending time shopping with her daughter, Lynn, and granddaughter, Lexi.

Mary is survived by her husband of 56 years, Bruce; daughter, Lynn (Robert) Welling, and their daughter Lexi Welling; son, Rick (Katie) Boes, and children Bruce, Adam and Anna Boes; brother, Don (Barb) Kammeraad; in-laws: Cindy Holmes, JoAnn (Dale) Chittenden and Wayne (Carol) Boes; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family is forever grateful to Cindy Holmes, Marlene Hall and Traci Przybylek, and would like to thank the staff at the Courtyard at Grand Pines Assisted Living and Hospice of North Ottawa Community. Mary will be missed by her family and they will forever have fond memories of the time spent with her.

A memorial visitation for Mary will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 2017, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Ottawa Community or Pound Buddies. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Mary’s online guest book.