Obituary

Edward 'Lee' Smith

• May 20, 2017 at 12:00 AM

Edward “Lee” Leroy Smith, age 78, of Spring Lake passed away Friday, May 19, 2017.

Lee was born June 9, 1938, in Muskegon to Christopher and Lois (Thompson) Smith. He married the former Molly Martinez in Muskegon.

Lee was a member of Harvest Bible Chapel in Spring Lake, where he served as a greeter. He was also involved with small groups, whom he loved spending time with. He was the former president of the Fruitport Lions Club. Lee enjoyed traveling with Molly and dining together; one of their annual trips was going to Mexico every year.

He is survived by his brother, Charlie Smith; sister, Betty Sikkenga; brothers-in-law, Louie and Tony Martinez; sisters-in-law: Theresa Panzero, Carmen Richards, Mary Stoops, Virginia Reyes, Teressa Rivera and Alyce Smith; and many nieces and nephews. He also had a very special friend, his loving companion, Chula. Lee was preceded in death by his loving wife, Molly; brothers, Christopher and Jim “Don” Smith; and sister, Darlene Avery.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at Harvest Bible Chapel of Spring Lake (225 E. Exchange St.). Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2017, at The Lee Chapel, 6291 S. Harvey St. (phone: 231-798-1100), and one hour prior to the funeral at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Harvest Bible Church or Harbor Hospice Foundation. Please sign Lee’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.