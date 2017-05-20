Edward 'Lee' Smith

Lee was born June 9, 1938, in Muskegon to Christopher and Lois (Thompson) Smith. He married the former Molly Martinez in Muskegon.

Lee was a member of Harvest Bible Chapel in Spring Lake, where he served as a greeter. He was also involved with small groups, whom he loved spending time with. He was the former president of the Fruitport Lions Club. Lee enjoyed traveling with Molly and dining together; one of their annual trips was going to Mexico every year.

He is survived by his brother, Charlie Smith; sister, Betty Sikkenga; brothers-in-law, Louie and Tony Martinez; sisters-in-law: Theresa Panzero, Carmen Richards, Mary Stoops, Virginia Reyes, Teressa Rivera and Alyce Smith; and many nieces and nephews. He also had a very special friend, his loving companion, Chula. Lee was preceded in death by his loving wife, Molly; brothers, Christopher and Jim “Don” Smith; and sister, Darlene Avery.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at Harvest Bible Chapel of Spring Lake (225 E. Exchange St.). Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2017, at The Lee Chapel, 6291 S. Harvey St. (phone: 231-798-1100), and one hour prior to the funeral at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Harvest Bible Church or Harbor Hospice Foundation.