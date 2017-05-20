Hale Carl Gee

He was born January 24, 1928, in Ravenna, to Jacob and Alberta Gee. On October 18, 1958, Hale was joined in marriage to Elizabeth “Betty” Vrablic, along with her six children.

Family was an important part of his life and many memories were made throughout the years. Family times were spent at their property “Up North” riding dirt bikes and snowmobiles, hunting, as well as Sunday morning visits with the family all together at their home in Spring Lake. He loved spending time “tinkering” in his pole barn. He was very talented on fixing just about anything. He taught us all that family is so important and to always make time for each other. He taught us to work hard and always return what was borrowed in the same condition as when you borrowed it! He taught us all about the true meaning of love by his actions. He always loved the older trucks and cars; his 1968 Camaro was his pride and joy. He served in the Army during World War II, as a medic while stationed in Japan.

Hale was deeply devoted to his wife Betty, who preceded him exactly three months to the day of his death. While there is sadness, there is joy in knowing they are “together again.”

Hale is survived by his loving children: Bonnie (Don) Heinz, Connie LaFrance (Steve Jones), Danny (Karen) Hildreth, Larry (Gloria) Hildreth, Kathy (Fred) Sanford, Cindy (Larry) Jackman, David (Gloria) Gee, Kris (Ray) Reyes and Daniel Gee; 22 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren; and sister, Joyce Shue. He was preceded in death by three sisters and four brothers.

The funeral for Hale will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at The VanZantwick Chapel, 620 Washington Ave. (phone: 616-842-6100), with the Rev. Jeff Elzinga officiating. Military rites will be provided by The Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28 of Grand Haven. Friends may meet the family 5-7 p.m. Monday, May 22, at The VanZantwick Chapel. Interment will be in Lakeshore Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to: American Legion – Good Fellows Christmas Toy Fund; Love in Action – Food Truck Ministry; Ruby Creek Disabled Veterans Hunt, Branch, Mich. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.