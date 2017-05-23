Doris Jean Martin

Doris Jean Charleston was born June 17, 1922, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Donald and Vera G. (Swanson) Charleston. She moved with her parents and brother to Watervliet, Michigan, and graduated from Watervliet Public High. She married Norman P. Martin on December 18, 1982, and he died December 21, 1991. She was preceded in death by her parents and, in 2002, by her brother, Donald B. Charleston.

Doris enjoyed a long and fruitful career serving in administrative and secretarial roles, and traveled back and forth to Washington, D.C., where she was employed at the Pentagon. She spent most of her career at the University of Chicago, retiring as executive assistant to the dean of medicine after 35 years.

Doris was a prolific writer and spent much of her time corresponding with family and friends, recounting events with her trademark charm, wit and sense of humor. Doris was also a voracious consumer of mystery novels, well-written journalism, art and good coffee.

Survivors include her nephew and his family, Bruce D. and Letizia M. Charleston, and their daughters Mary Elizabeth and Erika Laurie Charleston, all of Michigan; her niece, Karen L. Charleston (Michigan); a step-daughter, Merle Taylor (California); a step-son, Frederic K. Martin (Texas); and several cousins.

In accordance with Mrs. Martin’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Any memorial tributes may be made to Harbor Hospice of Muskegon.

The family wishes to extend our thanks to Chestnut Fields and Harbor Hospice for the wonderful care our aunt received.