Judy Roberts

She was born September 30, 1943, in Luton, Bedfordshire, England, to Douglas Arthur and Margaret Josephine (Morgan) Rooms, and moved to the United States in 1981. On April 27, 1971, she married Robert Roberts.

Judy was an avid reader, loved to travel, spend time in her garden and love on her animals. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Robert; son, Matt (Kerri) Roberts of Fruitport; and two grandchildren, Cameron and Drew Roberts. She was preceded in death by her parents, Douglas and Margaret; and in-laws, Thomas Jack Roberts and Ellen Elizabeth Rogers.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2017, at The Lee Chapel (6291 S. Harvey) with the Rev. John Brown officiating. Visitation will be held 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2017, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in memory of Judy may be given to the American Cancer Society or Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.