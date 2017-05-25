Malcolm Max Garland

He was born in Amagon, Arkansas, on July 3, 1932, to Walter and Mamie (Weber) Garland. Mr. Garland had worked for Grand Haven Screw Products for 50 years until retiring. Malcolm enjoyed fishing, hunting and skeet shooting.

Survivors: children, Barbara Dexter of Florida and DeWayne (Laura) Garland of Grand Haven; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and brother, John (Bea) Garland. He was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter.

Service: No services will be held at this time.

Memorials: American Cancer Society. Please visit www.clockfuneralhome.com to leave a memory or sign the online guest book.

Arrangements by Clock Funeral Home - Grand Haven.