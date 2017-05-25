Matthew T. VanKuiken

Matt was born August 26, 1976, to Jerry and Sherrie (Nysson) VanKuiken in Grand Rapids. He graduated from Grand Haven High School and went on to study at Cornerstone University. Matt was a member of Watermark Church. He played the trumpet in high school and enjoyed biking and fishing. Matt especially loved spending time with his boys.

He is survived by his sons, Nathan and Caleb VanKuiken, both of Grand Haven; parents, Jerry and Sherrie of East Jordan, Mich.; brother, Jeff (Christy) VanKuiken of Grand Haven; grandmothers, Edith VanKuiken and Mary Beth Nysson, both of Grand Rapids; and two nieces, Stephanie and Megan VanKuiken. Matt was preceded in death by his two grandfathers.

The memorial service for Matt will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2017, at Watermark Church with pastors Steve Duer and Steve Thompson officiating. Friends and relatives may meet the family two hours prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Matthew VanKuiken Children’s Fund, c/o Jerry VanKuiken; or Watermark Church Youth Program. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Matt’s online guest book.