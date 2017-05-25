Michael M. Vrablic

Mike was born September 21, 1932, to Frank and Mary (Beer) Vrablic in Fruitport. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where he received a Purple Heart.

Mike married Nancy Walwood on August 6, 1955, in Spring Lake. He was a member of St. Patrick/St. Anthony Catholic Church, the VFW Sgt. Alvin Yonker Post 2326 and the first Catholic Slovak Union in Muskegon Heights. Mike also enjoyed hunting and spending time at his cabin in the U.P. He especially enjoyed the time he spent with his children and grandchildren.

Mike is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nancy; daughters: Jeanne (Troy Whipple) Welling of Grand Haven, Diane (Ron) Wilson of Grand Haven and Brenda (Todd) Holmes of Fruitport; sons: Michael (Diane) Vrablic, Mark (Sandy) Vrablic and Greg (Tracy) Vrablic, all of Grand Haven; many loving grandchildren, great-grandchild, and nieces and nephews; sisters, Helen Langlois and Theresa (Ora Jr.) Richert; and brother, Anthony (Carol) Vrablic. He was preceded in death by his sisters: Mary Ann (William) Farkas, Catherine Snyder, Betty (Hale) Gee and Pauline (Leland) Glover; twin sister, Margaret Vrablic; and brother, Frank (Betty) Vrablic.

The Mass of Christian Burial for Mike will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2017, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Chuck Swartz officiating. Friends and relatives may meet the family one hour prior to the service at church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick/St. Anthony Catholic Church.