William Joseph McGregor Jr.

He was born June 29, 1933, in Grand Haven to William and Anna (Appel) McGregor Sr. On November 30, 1957, he married the former Viola Worth, and she preceded him in death.

Bill was retired from Challenge Machinery in Grand Haven.

Survivors include five children: Penelope (Rick) Romans, Nancy (George) Czinder, Christine (Christopher) Biros, Rebecca (Tony) Dexter and William (Robin) McGregor III; 19 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother; and his faithful companion, Lacey. He was also preceded in death by two grandsons, Nicholas Benfield and Brandon Sprader; and a brother, Robert McGregor.

A Catholic Funeral Service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2017, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spring Lake with Father Dave Gross presiding.

Visitation with the family will follow the service until 7 p.m.

Memorials to the AT Children’s Project — ATCP.org (in honor of Aaron Biros) — will be appreciated. Share memories with the family at their Online Guest Book at www.sytsemafh.com.

Arrangements by The Lee Chapel, 6291 S. Harvey St. (phone: 231-798-1100).