John R. Olthof

John lived his entire life in the Grand Haven area. John had a deep faith in God and relied on his God to carry him through the hills and valleys of life. He was a man of integrity, and a hard worker who instilled a strong work ethic in his children. Everyone loved John, and John loved everyone. In whatever circumstance he found himself, he made friends easily. John passionately loved his wife and family — kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. Family times were his favorite times — camping, card games, traveling. He hunted and fished until he was in his 80s and taught his children to love the outdoors as he did. He loved a good joke. His sense of humor will never be forgotten.

He will be dearly remembered by his beloved wife, Margie; his children: Ronald and Nancy Olthof of Spring Lake, Richard and Susan Olthof of Grand Rapids, and Sue Nanninga of Morro Bay, California; grandchildren: Julie (Jim) Marklevitz, Dan (Billie) Olthof, Scott (Becky) Olthof, Lisa (Cliffton) Young, Jill (Joe) DeBoer, Matt (Cassie) Nanninga, Becky Olthof, Betsy (Justin) Olenik and David (Dianna) Olthof; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Coralyn (Bill) Postma; sisters-in-law: Gladys Olthof, Sandy Olthof and Caroline Systma; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Paul Nanninga; and his brothers: Hank, Chuck and George Olthof.

John's family wants to express their deep gratitude to the Christian Haven Home staff who cared so compassionately for John on his journey home.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 5, 2017, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home, 1500 Robbins Road, Grand Haven, MI 49417, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. If you would like to honor John, the family requests that you consider a memorial donation to First Reformed Church of Ravenna (Seth Olthof in the memo line of your check) for the support of Seth Olthof's (John's great-grandson) Youth for Christ mission in England, or to Christian Haven Home. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign John’s online guest book.