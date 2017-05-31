Eldora 'Doddie' Hudson

She was born in Grand Haven, Mich., April 3, 1929, to Fred and Helen (Kimball) Williams; and married Jack F. Hudson on August 23, 1947. She and Jack raised five sons together by modeling faith in God, commitment to family and compassion for others. She kept a warm, comfortable home that she liked to decorate with family heirlooms, the artwork of children and grandchildren, and antiques which reminded her of the simple lifestyle that she valued so much.

Doddie was employed as a legal secretary for many years until retiring, and was a lifelong and active member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ. She was known by many as a classy dresser with a timeless sense of style.

She was a kind, compassionate and loving woman. Her faith in God and her savior Jesus Christ was evident in her selfless devotion to her husband, family and friends. She will be missed by many!

She is survived by her husband, Jack; five sons: Randy (Julie) Hudson of Colorado, Kevin (Jeri Lynn) Hudson of Spring Lake, Michael Hudson of Grand Haven, Shawn Hudson of Grand Haven and Paul (Jennifer) Hudson of Nunica; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Marilynn Walters and Earl (Mary Ann) Williams; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and one brother.

Special “thank you” to the staff at Heartwood Lodge and Riverside Nursing Home for the loving care they gave her.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 7, 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul's United Church of Christ with the Rev. Matt Schmidt officiating. A time for fellowship will follow the service until 8:30 p.m. All gifts in lieu of flowers to be given to St. Paul's United Church of Christ.

