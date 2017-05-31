Florence Meyer

She was born October 20, 1915, to John and Jennie (Kaashoek) Borgman; and she married Lester Meyer on December 27, 1953, in Ohio. He preceded her in death in June 1970.

Florence served her country in the Army during World War II. She worked in civil service for 22 years, as a dental assistant, and taught at Ferris State University. Florence was a member of Second Reformed Church.

She is lovingly remembered by her nephew, Robert Borgman of Grand Haven. She was preceded in death by four brothers: Clarence, Adrian, Anthony and Case.

A graveside service for Florence will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2017, at Lake Forest Cemetery. Military rites will be provided by the American Legion Charles A. Conklin Post 28 of Grand Haven.

The family is being served by The VanZantwick Chapel, 620 Washington Ave. (phone: 616-842-6100).