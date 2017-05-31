Geraldine Hittle

She was born August 7, 1934, to John Sr. and Lottie (Cooley) Mink, and was a lifelong resident of the Fruitport area. Peggy married Robert Hittle on December 11, 1954. She worked at Jo-Ann Fabrics for the past 10 years. Peggy enjoyed yard work, her cat Miss Sarah, area festivals and warm weather; but foremost was always being with her family.

Survivors include her children: Michael (Karen) Hittle, Madonna (Thomas) Melin, Phyllis (Glen) Williams, Dorothy Hittle, Ruth Hill and Sheila Iversen; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and sister, Helen Goll. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; daughter, Darlene; brother, John; and her sister, June.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 2, 2017, at The Lee Chapel, 6291 S. Harvey St. (phone: 231-798-1100). Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Nunica Cemetery.

