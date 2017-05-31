Joyce E. Miller

Joyce was born August 29, 1925, to Anthony and Margaret (Drager) Holzinger in Grand Haven. Joyce married George Miller in June 1949. He preceded her in death on September 3, 1996.

Joyce was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, where she was a member of the Ladies Aide. She enjoyed baking, cooking and had the pleasure of traveling to 48 states over the years.

Joyce will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Linda (Joe) Gemmill of Kalamazoo; sons, Craig (Lorraine) Miller of Jenison and Rod Miller of Grand Haven; grandchildren: Brad Gemmill, Trisha Miller and Kristen Miller; and sisters, Doris Franklin of Whitehall and Peggy Vermeer of Norton Shores. She was preceded in death by her sister, Bernice Rice; and brothers-in-law: Eric Rice, Don Franklin, Lee Vermeer.

The funeral service for Joyce will be at 12 noon Friday, June 2, 2017, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with Pastor Peter Larson officiating. Interment will be in Grand Haven Township Historic Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church or Great Lakes Caring, 630 Kenmoor Ave., Suite 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Joyce’s online guest book.