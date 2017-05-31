Russell H. Vollmer Jr.

He was born July 12, 1927, in Grand Haven to Russell Sr. and Clara (Wachter) Vollmer. On April 8, 2006, he married Alice Johnson.

Russell was a member of the Nortonville Gospel Chapel. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II, and was a member of the Sgt. Alvin Jonker VFW Post 2326 and the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28. Russell enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family and friends. He also looked forward to going to the north woods to his cabin, “Camp 303” in the Upper Peninsula.

He is survived by his wife, Alice; five children: Bob (Sandy) Vollmer, Jeff (Paula) Vollmer, Larry (Kathy) Vollmer, Bruce (Denise) Vollmer and Brian Vollmer; five step-children: Theresa (Dan) Bryant, Roy (Karen) Johnson Jr., Tim (Raquel) Johnson, Joy Casemier and Kimberly (Dan) Wetterman; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sister, Carol (Dick) Rutherford; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Audrey Vollmer; and brother, Vern “Rocky” Vollmer.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 2, 2017, at Nortonville Gospel Chapel with Pastor Joe O’Neill officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2017, at The Spring Lake Chapel (213 E. Savidge). Interment will take place in Spring Lake Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in memory of Russell may be given to Sgt. Alvin Jonker VFW Post 2326 or Harbor Humane Society. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.