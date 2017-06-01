Bradley H. Sprague

Brad was born April 11, 1964, to William and Mary Lou (Francis) Sprague in Flint, Mich. He married Aramsri Sprague in 2008.

Brad enjoyed traveling, reading and shows performed by a good stand-up comedian. He was a member of AARP, the NRA and the RNC. In the past, he participated in the Tough Man competition, and enjoyed running and cycling. Brad also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was thankful for the most recent trip he took to Tennessee with his son and brother.

Brad is survived by the mother of his children, Judy Sibilla; children: Kelsey Sprague of Grand Rapids, Alyssa (Liam) Fagg of England, Brianna Sprague of Spring Lake, Paweena Plongjai of Thailand, Benjamin (Lisa) Sprague of Grand Rapids and Joseph Sprague of Grand Haven; grandchildren, Vanessa and Declan; mother, Mary Lou Sprague of Lansing; and brother, William (Darla) Sprague of Owosso, Mich.

The funeral service for Brad will be at 2 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2017, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with Pastor Richard Brēst officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday, June 4, 2017, at the funeral home.

