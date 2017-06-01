Mark Mitchell

Mark was a fisherman and hunter from the time he could walk, having been born in Lowell and raised on the Flat and Grand rivers. He graduated from Kentwood, and lived there until the ‘90s. Mark then moved to Nunica to open the new Art Van store in Muskegon.

A special joy to his life was his daughter, Stephanie. She gave him much joy, laughter and love!

He is lovingly remembered by his two daughters, Stephanie Mitchell of Kentwood and Kali (Donald Elhart) Mitchell of Grand Rapids; two sons, Lucas Mitchell and Dominic Mitchell of Traverse City; eight grandchildren: Rico Mitchell, Mia Johnson, Miara Johnson, Jaxson Elhart, Brody Elhart, Lannie Elhart, Donnie Elhart and Luna Elhart; four sisters: Gail Green of Ann Arbor, Deborah (Tim) Pless of Spring Lake, Robin (Brent) Garrison of Spring Lake and Delores Green of Spring Lake; and special friends Barb Prose, Cathy Fielstra and Bill Carter. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private family service will be held. Memorial contributions to Harbor Hospice are appreciated. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.

Arrangements by The Spring Lake Chapel, 213 E. Savidge St., Spring Lake (phone: 616-842-6100).