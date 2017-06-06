Edith Van Kuiken

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Van Kuiken; son, Evert Van Kuiken; and grandson, Matthew Van Kuiken. Edith leaves behind and will be missed by her son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Jerry and Sharon Van Kuiken; daughter-in-law, Doris Van Kuiken; and several loving grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, 1:30 p.m. at Zaagman Memorial Chapel (2800 Burton St. SE, 49546), and the family will greet visitors from 12-1:30 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Beacon Hill Foundation-Benevolent Fund (Suite 120, 1919 Boston St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506).