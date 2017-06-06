Elise S. Waltman

She was born September 10, 1920, in New York City to George and Edna (Bischoff) Schember. On January 22, 2000, she married William Waltman in Tampa, Florida, and he preceded her in death on July 26, 2002.

Elise was a professional pianist having played in many restaurants and clubs over the years. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church. Elise enjoyed bridge, traveling and spending time with her family.

She is survived by two sons, Dennis Noren of Fruitport and Jack (Janice) Ditmar of Spring Lake; 10 grandchildren: Julie (Greg) Martin, Andy Noren, Emily (Gary) Peasley, Sarah (Josiah) Luker, Sterling Noren, Eris (Sean) Noren, Seth Noren, Jeff (Amy) Ditmar, John Ditmar and Joe Ditmar; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, David Noren; brother, George Schember; and sisters, Lois Akin and Dorothy Bosch.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at The VanZantwick Chapel (620 Washington Ave, Grand Haven) with the Rev. Daniel Anderson officiating. Visitation will take place following the service during the reception. Interment will take place in Spring Lake Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in memory of Elise may be given to Heartwood Lodge-Activities Fund or Hospice of North Ottawa Community.