Frank P. Bumstead Jr.

Frank was born June 9, 1967, in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. Frank spent most of his life in Grand Haven, Mich., where he raised his children and started his martial arts business, Grand Haven Kuk Sool Won. Frank moved to Key West in 2010 with his children. He loved the island life in every possible way. He spent his free time studying the Bible, martial arts and working on his sailboat. Frank held several World Champion titles in Kuk Sool Won and obtained a fourth-degree black belt.

Frank is survived by his kids, Alexander and Megan; brother, Neil (Stefanie); parents, Frank Sr. and Loretta; niece, Gillian; nephew, Luke; and Aunt Carolyn (Jim), Aunt Charlotte (Bob) and Uncle Charles. Anyone who knew Frank knows he lived a full and happy life. Frank will be greatly missed by his family, friends and students.

A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.