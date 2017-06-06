Myrtle N. Shears

She was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on March 1, 1924, to Armon and Vergaline (Losey) Goodin Sr. Myrtle had dual residence in Grant, Michigan, and Huntsville, Texas. She was a member of County Line Community Church in Coopersville and Fellowship of Huntsville Church, Texas. She loved fishing, dancing, music and singing, and enjoyed playing euchre, Atari bowling and darts.

Myrtle was preceded in death by two husbands, George Smith and Charles R. Shears; daughter, Betty Smith; three sons: Ronald, David and Douglas Smith; her parents; one brother, Armon Goodin Jr.; and one sister, Laura Veach. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Gerald (Linda) Smith and Jeannie (Dennis) Bybee; nine grandchildren: Autumn (Lee) Wheaton, Samantha (Kevan) Smith, Christine (Jeff) Ledger, Ronald (Kim) Smith Jr., Sandy Verspoor, Ricky Smith, Debra Smith, Spring Smith and Charles Smith; many loving great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Virginia Beekman and Lenora Veach; her father-in-law, Charles Shears; one sister-in-law, Sheala Rolenhagen and family; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, adopted daughters and church family.

A Celebration of Myrtle’s Life will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at County Line Community Church (10326 Wilson St., Coopersville, MI 49404) with Pastor Tom Lutke officiating.

Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. at church.

Memorials in Myrtle’s memory may be directed to County Line Community Church Benevolence Fund or a charity of your choice. You may sign Myrtle’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com. Arrangements by The Lee Chapel, 6291 S. Harvey St. (phone: 231-798-1100).