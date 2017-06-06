Ruth (Presley Morgan) Nash

She was born October 16, 1957, in Chateauroux, France, to Roger and Judy (Arnold) Presley Sr.. Ruth had worked as a guidance counselor and in marketing for many years. She enjoyed the sunshine, puzzles, reading, gardening, Detroit Lions football and the Coast Guard Festival. Ruth especially loved spending time with her grandkids, family, friends and conversations on her back deck. Ruth was proud of her 34 years of sobriety with help from Alcoholics Anonymous.

On June 22, 1985, she married Walter R. Nash in Spring Lake, and he preceded her in death on October 13, 2013.

Survivors include her four children and grandchildren: Tracy Morgan and her children, Jude and Allie; Travis (Misty) Morgan and their children, Reese and Avery; Rebecca Nash and her son, Ayden; and Stephanie Nash; two brothers, Woody Presley and Lee Presley; and her special dog, Charlie. Ruth was also preceded in death by her mother, Judy Presley; and grandmother, Eunice Tutthill.

Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2017, at The Lee Chapel, 6291 S. Harvey St. (phone: 231-798-1100).

Visitation with Ruth’s family will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday. Interment will be in Lake Forest Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Holland or Save the Catwalk in Grand Haven. Share memories with the family online at www.sytsemafh.com.