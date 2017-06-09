Ann C. Wilson

Ann was born June 25, 1912, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to Gus and Charlotte (Day) Wilson. Ann was a member of United Methodist Church of the Dunes in Grand Haven. She retired from Bastian Blessing.

Ann was preceded in death by her brothers/sisters: James, Hazen, Tom (Cecelia), Hial (Eudora), Sara (George) VanStrate and Clarice Lincicum. She is survived by sister-in-law Jacqueline Wilson of Spring Lake and four generations of nephews and nieces she loved with all her heart.

Ann enjoyed riding her bicycle, traveling and photography in her earlier years. She also loved going out to eat and visiting with friends and family, crocheting, crossword puzzles and reading. Ann especially liked to meet people and sincerely enjoyed getting to know them and hearing about their lives. Ann was a natural caregiver who touched many lives in her 104 years in such a truly positive, loving manner. She was so loved and will be greatly missed by her many friends and family.

A private celebration of life will take place at a later date.