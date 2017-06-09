Donald J. Miller

Don was the eldest of three sons born and raised in Grand Haven, Mich., to Joe and Emma (Susterick) Miller on March 25, 1926. He graduated from Grand Haven High School.

As a young child, he became part of small-town Grand Haven history when he was in a real-life episode of "Cops and Robbers.” On August 18, 1933, Baby Face Nelson and Eddie Bentz of Chicago gathered four other men to help them rob the Peoples Savings Bank on Washington Street. After bursting through the doors with Tommy guns and ordering everyone to "hit the floor,” alarms were pulled and they quickly exited the bank, where they found that their get-away driver and car had taken off after seeing a local businessman running toward him with a shotgun when he heard the alarms. At that time, Emma Miller and her lady friend pulled in with Don, his brothers and one other child in the back seat. Fortunately, they were not hurt as the robbers dragged them out of the car and made a quick escape to Indiana with all of $2,300.

Don attended Michigan State University along with his youngest brother, Leslie Miller, and later transferred to Oklahoma and graduated from Tulsa, Oklahoma University. He retired as a tool/machine designer from Great Lakes Design.

Don served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

In 1953, Don met his future wife on a double date, and of course she was with the other guy! As fortune would have it, that didn't work out and, after a few weeks, he decided to ask her out and she said yes. Three years later, on October 6, 1956, Don married Betty Ann Dobb of Muskegon at St. Michael’s church in Muskegon, and together they raised five children.

Don enjoyed gardening, biking, Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, anything Michigan State, Indy 500 and especially found great pleasure in attending his grandchildren’s many activities with a quiet pride in his heart. Our dad was able to pass on his love of walking in the woods, along the beach and checking out the fish caught off the pier. He taught us to work hard, save money and, more importantly: honesty, integrity and strength.

He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years, Betty Miller; and his five children: Michael Miller of Salt Lake City, Utah; Daniel (Biao) Miller of Ypsilanti, Mich.; Diane (Thomas Kackmeister) Miller of Grand Haven, Mich.; David (Princess) Miller of San Antonio, Texas; and Donna (Michael James) Miller of Grand Haven, Mich.

He is also survived by his brother, Leslie Miller of Grand Rapids, Mich.; sisters-in-law: Darlene (Bill) Ralls of Fallbrook, Calif., Rita (Larry) Dykstra of Muskegon, Mich., and Corky (Jack) Tokarcyzk of Grand Rapids, Mich.; his seven grandchildren: Jacob, Matthew, Lucas, Nickita, Anthony, Andrew and Jada; and three great-grandchildren: Emilie, Chloie and Loucie.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Emma Miller; brother, Milton Miller; and sister-in-law, Kay Miller.

There will be no services; a celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. In accordance to his wishes, cremation has taken place.

The family would like to give thanks to the exceptional care Don received in ER and while at NOCH. Also, thanks to the gentle care while living at Lakeshore Assisted Living at Sierra House.

In lieu of flowers, please consider the Alzheimer Association (alz.org): "We never think how great a gift it is to think"; or Harbor Humane Society.