Ellen Marie Thumma

She was born July 9, 1926, in Muskegon, Michigan, one of three children to Richard and Maude (Cooley) Halley. She spent her childhood years in the Muskegon area, later meeting and marrying Ralph Thumma in September 1946. They soon located to the Chicago area for work, but later returned to West Michigan to be closer to family.

Ellen was the mother of three children who she took great care in loving and raising. Her faith in God was strong and she showed that faith in so many ways to her children and family throughout her life. Ellen was a “stay-at-home” mom, like many other women of that time. Ellen founded and was involved in The Parent Action Group that was formed in the late 1970s and endured into the 1990s. She was also part of the local U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 132, and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Grand Haven.

Ellen leaves behind: daughters, Kim (John) Frisch of Grand Haven and Jane McCarty of Holland; son, Ralph (Mechelle) Thumma of Georgia; grandchildren: Erica (Dustin) Mohr, Andrew Frisch, Joe Frisch, Amy Blunt, Karen (Troy) Thrun, Michelle McCarty, Melissa McCarty, Mackenzee McCarty and James Thumma; nine great-grandchildren; two nephews; and special friend, Marvin French of St. Cloud, Fla. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Thumma; sister, Ann Barber; and brother, Richard Halley.

The funeral service for Ellen will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with Pastor Richard Brest officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Lake Forest Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army. A special thank you to all who crossed paths with Ellen as she loved life and all she met along the way! Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Ellen’s online guest book.