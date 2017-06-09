Merlene Richardson

Merlene was born August 15, 1928, to August and Lenore (Warner) VanderWagen in Grand Haven. She married Orvil Richardson on August 11, 1950, in Spring Lake. He preceded her in death on April 13, 2013.

Merlene attended First Presbyterian Church. She spent her life as a loving, dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Merlene enjoyed baking and traveling with her family. Her hobbies included ceramics, golf, playing cards and bowling.

She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters: Gail Skruch of Grand Haven, Linda DeGram (D.J. Westerhouse) of Grand Haven and Sandra (Terry) Bennett of Muskegon; sons, Bob (Carole) Richardson of Riverview, Mich., and Bill Richardson of Grand Haven; grandchildren: Ben, Ryan, Dan, Angie, Patrick, Hillary, Sarah, Jake, D.J., Corey, Terre and Trisha; five great-grandchildren; sister, Rose Marie (D.D.) Romero of New Mexico; and brother, Roger (Dixie) VanderWagen of Fruitport. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Ron; son-in-law, Dan; and sister, Nancy Griego; and great-grandson, Charlie.

The funeral service for Merlene will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 12, 2017, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with Pastor Richard Brēst officiating. Interment will be in Lake Forest Cemetery. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Ottawa Community. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Merlene’s online guest book.