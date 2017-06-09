Philip Alan Cary

He was born November 21, 1938, in Sturgis, Michigan. He was the son of the late Phillip and Marian (Fennell) Cary.

Alan grew up in Bronson, where the Cary families were known for raising gladiolas and delivering them to wholesale houses. During winter months, they would often relocate to Florida or Louisiana in order to raise and distribute gladiolas in the South.

Alan was a 1957 graduate of Bronson High School. He played basketball, football, baseball and ran track. Following high school, he furthered his education at Michigan State University, earning a bachelor of education degree. He would later earn a master’s degree in mathematics and science from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo. After his graduation from Michigan State University, Alan accepted a teaching position in the Grand Haven school district. He taught junior and senior high school mathematics from 1962 until his retirement in 1997. While in Grand Haven, he also coached basketball and baseball, and taught driver’s education. After his retirement, he returned to Bronson, and for several years taught math as a part-time teacher in the Sturgis Public Schools.

On August 27, 1966, he married Lois Kathryn Garber in Spring Lake, Michigan. They met on a blind date arranged by their respective roommates. They were active members of Spring Lake Presbyterian Church.

Following retirement and relocation to Sturgis, Michigan, Alan became an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis. He served as an elder, a member of the Missions Board, Building and Grounds Board, and sang in the choir. Despite being retired, Alan never stopped being active. He enjoyed raising flowers and selling them at area farmers markets. He enjoyed all sorts of adventures with his brothers-in-law, Earl Hackett and Richard Wotta, as well as his uncle, John Richard Cary. They would ice fish, hunt, garden, farm, golf and fix just about anything. An avid outdoorsman, he loved to travel with his family to Colorado, and had opportunities to visit England and Scandinavia. Alan loved children of all ages and always took the opportunity to teach them and bring a smile to their faces.

Alan is survived by Lois, his loving and dedicated wife of 50 years. He is also survived by his three children: Nancy Lynn Cary of Lansing, Michigan, Susan Elizabeth (David) Hoffer of Franktown, Colorado, and Jonathan David (Jennie) Cary of Niceville, Florida. He has six grandchildren: Joshua, Jacob, Sarah, Isaiah, Samuel and John Mark. Also surviving are his three siblings: Kathleen (Earl) Hackett of Howe, Indiana, Helen (Richard) Wotta of Bronson, Michigan, and Bryan (Anne) Cary of Monte Vista, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip Cary and Marian Cary; one sister, Sharon; and her husband, John Troyer.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Monday at the First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis, where a memorial service celebrating the life of Philip Alan Cary will begin at 11 a.m. Monday. The Rev. Michael Wicks will officiate. Private placement of the ashes will take place in the First Presbyterian Columbarium.

The Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091 (phone: 269-651-2331), is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Cary’s memory consider the First Presbyterian Youth, 1320 S. Lakeview Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091.

The obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.