Donald Robert Edward Sr.

He was born March 8, 1924, in Centralia, Washington, to George Luke and Flora Jane (Correll) Edward. He lived his entire life on his grandfather’s land, except for the time he spent serving his country in the Army during World War II.

He married Ruth Gean Ahnemiller on June 12, 1948. They had two children, Donald Jr. and Diane, and he built the house they lived in.

Throughout his life, Don worked as a machinist for Welded Products, S.A. Platts, Consumers Energy and Edward’s Machining (his own business). He was a clever, creative and hardworking machinist and man.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Grand Haven for 69 years and a member of the American Legion Post 28 for 71 years.

In the late 1950s, he opened a BMW dealership in Grand Haven and sold, exclusively, Isetta cars, and then went on to repairing them! He was the president of the school board for the Pigeon Creek School when it was in operation, then in 2001 he became a board member for the Pigeon Creek Schoolhouse Preservation Society.

Don was an avid sailor throughout his whole life! He was a past member of the Grand Haven Sailing Club and the Pigeon Cove Marina Club. He was sailing his own sailboat, “Heather Honey,” through his 88th year!

Don was preceded in death by his parents, brothers George and James, and sister Arvalla. He is survived by his wife, Ruth; son, Donald Robert (Sally) Edward Jr.; and daughter, Diane Edward (Joe) Fahndrich. Also he is survived by his brother-in-law, Ernest (Arvalla) Schmiege, and many nieces.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 15, 2017, at the First Presbyterian Church of Grand Haven at 11:30 a.m., with a light luncheon to follow. The American Legion Charles A. Conklin Post 28 will do military rites.

Memorial contributions can be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Grand Haven; the American Legion Charles A. Conklin Post 28; or the Pigeon Creek Schoolhouse Preservation Society, 101 Washington Ave., No. 114, Grand Haven, MI 49460.