James Bullerdick

Jim was born December 6, 1927, to Elmer and Doris (Dodson) Bullerdick in Melrose Park, Ill. He married Marjorie Bowers on January 20, 1953, in Shelby, MI.

Jim began his career with Consumer Power at the BC Cobb plant in Muskegon. He transferred to the JH Campbell plant in West Olive and retired from the corporate headquarters in Jackson after 30 years total of service.

Jim was a very active member of the United Methodist Church of the Dunes. He had a love for the great outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf. Jim was a member of the Grand Haven Audubon Society and the disaster team for the Red Cross.

Jim will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 64 years, Marjorie; daughter, Susan Bullerdick of Seattle,WA; sons, Michael (Julie) Bullerdick of Sarasota, FL, Timothy (Pamela) Bullerdick of Spring Lake; grandchildren, Brianne (Mark) Palmiter, Jordan (Jon) Zubrickas, Katherine (Greg) Koch, Michelle (Greg) McSwain and Robert Bullerdick; great grandsons, Jackson and Sean Palmiter, Owen and Luke Zubrickas, Greyson McSwain; sister-in-law, Darlene Bullerdick of Bath, MI; brother, Elmer (Helen) Bullerdick of Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his son, David and brother, Robert.

The funeral service for Jim will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 16, 2017, at United Methodist Church of the Dunes with Rev. Eldon Eldred officiating. Interment will be in United Methodist Church of the Dunes Remembrance Garden. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Ottawa Community or the United Methodist Church of the Dunes.

