James L. Smith

Jim was born May 24, 1929, to Jim C. and Arlevia (Taylor) Smith in Hunter, Arkansas. He married Emma (Jean) Baumgarner on March 14, 1953.

Jim worked for Sealed Power and retired in 1991. He was a member of First Christian Reformed Church. Jim was known by his friends as the man who could fix anything. He enjoyed tinkering with things, building windmills and bird houses. He also enjoyed camping, traveling and tending to his garden. Jim took great pleasure in bird watching.

Jim will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Jean; daughter, Ronda DeYoung of Grand Haven; grandchildren, Shelby (Todd) Trouwski of Livonia and Jason DeYoung of Grand Haven; great-grandchildren, Brayden and Cameron; sisters, Donnie (Donald) Sisney and Billye Robertson; brothers, Robert Smith and Kenneth (Mary Lou) Smith, all of Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his sisters: Jackie Hyatt, Betty Stribbling, Melba J. Smith and Ada Crisco.

The memorial service for Jim will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 15, 2017, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Pettinga officiating. Interment will be in Lake Forest Cemetery. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Reformed Church or Hospice of North Ottawa Community. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Jim’s online guest book.