Kathryn Jo Anderson

Kathryn worked for the Grand Haven Area Public Schools for 29 years. During her time at GHAPS, she worked as a swim instructor, recreation department swim coordinator, classroom assistant, Catalina Club advisor, and ended her school career at Central High School as a paraprofessional. She also taught swimming at the Tri-Cities YMCA, as well as the Fruitport Community Schools. She also spent time teaching private swim lessons throughout the Grand Haven area. In her spare time, Kathryn enjoyed gardening, cooking, spending time with family and friends, as well as taking her dog Bear to the dog park. She especially enjoyed the time she was able to spend at Blue Lake.

She is lovingly remembered by her parents, Donald and Charlotte Anderson of Grand Haven; longtime special friend, Ron Hannema of Grand Haven; her brother, Donn (Bonnie) Anderson of Marshall; her two sisters, Janet (Scott) Deur of Grand Haven and Laura (Rick) TerHaar of Zeeland; and numerous nieces and nephews; and her dog, Bear.

A memorial service for Kathryn will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2017, at Watermark Church with the Rev. Steve Deur officiating. Friends may meet the family 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2017, at The VanZantwick Chapel, 620 Washington Ave. (phone: 616-842-6100).

Memorial contributions to GHAPS (memo line to read “Anderson Memorial”) or Hospice of Holland are appreciated. Share memories with the family at their online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.