Daniel Christensen

Daniel was an avid hunter and fisherman, and he enjoyed boating, bird watching and going to “The Farm.”

He is survived by his wife, Bobbi; two siblings, Robert (Debra) Christensen and Deborah Christensen; in-laws, Marvin and JoAnn Elkins; brothers and sister-in-law: Bernice (Mike) Whited, Todd Elkins and Joel Elkins; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life will be held at 12 noon Friday, June 16, 2017, at Spring Lake Christian Reformed Church. Memorial contributions in memory of Daniel may be given to a charity of your choice. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.