Pamela Kerridge-Melcher

Pam loved her K-9 companion, Bear. She thoroughly enjoyed visits to the casino and playing bingo. It was the highlight of her week when she could watch her grandsons play hockey. She would never miss an opportunity to spend time with family and friends. Since reaffirming her faith, her spirit was renewed which generated a thirst for life.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Elizabeth (Geno) Kerridge of Grand Haven, Michigan; and her great-niece Kailey Sue Davis of Grand Haven, Michigan.

She is survived by Charles Melcher of Muskegon; her sons, Brett (Tricia) Kerridge of Grand Haven and Justin (Andria Swiatek) Melcher of Muskegon; two grandsons, Bryce and Austen Kerridge of Grand Haven; two brothers, Thomas (Lori) Kerridge of Grand Haven and Kendall Jay Kerridge of Spring Lake; a niece, Becky (Ray Davis) Kerridge of Grand Haven; a nephew, Brad Kerridge of Grand Haven; two great-nieces, Briella and Laila Davis of Grand Haven; and special friends Kay Martell of Muskegon, and Butch (Rose) Smith and family of Norton Shores.

Services will be held Friday, June 16, at 7 p.m. at LifeTree Community Church, 10933 Lake Michigan Drive, West Olive, Michigan 49460.