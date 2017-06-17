Alexander C. Priese

Alexander was born November 29, 1995, to Charles and Jamie (Kamrowski) Priese in Big Rapids, Mich. He graduated from Grand Haven High School in 2017. Alex liked taking trips to Disney World, RC plane flying and loud noises. He loved spending time with family and friends and watching “Veggie Tales.”

Alex is survived by his parents; sister, Libby Priese of N.J.; grandparents: Chuck and Anna Priese of Rothbury, Ken and Emma Kamrowski of Hesperia, and Connie Scudder of Montague; great-grandparents, Wilma and Frank Boyer of Twin Lake; and survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents: Jean Mienert, John and Katherine Priese, and William Hecox.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2017, at Harvest Bible Chapel West Olive, with the Celebration of Life directly following at 6 p.m. at the church. Interment will be at Grand Haven Township Historic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Grand Haven High School SXI Classroom. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Alex’s online guest book. Arrangements by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.