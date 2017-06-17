Daniel G. Hildreth

He was preceded in death by his dad and mom, Hale and Betty Gee. Dan is survived by his wife, Karen Hildreth; four children: Jill Hildreth, Erica (Jason) Meyer, Sara Hildreth and Bryan Hildreth (Shannon Nowak); siblings: Bonnie (Don) Heinz, Connie LaFrance (Steve Jones), Larry (Gloria) Hildreth, Kathy (Fred) Sanford, Cindy (Larry) Jackman and David (Gloria) Gee; grandchildren: Caleb (Samantha) Stratton, Dakota Matthews, Grace Hildreth and Avalyn Meyer; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles; along with two canine companions, Bella and Remi.

Dan worked for Shape Corporation for over 32 years as a tool and die maker. He was a veteran of the United States Army, member of the VFW Post 2326 and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 925. Dan was an avid outdoorsman especially spending time hunting “up north.” He loved tractors and was most proud of his 1949 John Deere B.

According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Ruby Creek Disabled Vets Hunt, 7980 E. Washington, Branch, Michigan 49402. Leave a tribute to Dan at our website, www.shorelinememorial.com.

Arrangements by Shoreline Memorial Services, Muskegon (phone: 231-722-5050).