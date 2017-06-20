Delores M. Stillson

Delores was a member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan. She was an avid reader, enjoyed remodeling homes and most of all being a grandma. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her son, Joseph (Alicia) Ives; four grandchildren: Nicholas, David, Lily and Amanda; one great-grandson, Domminic; sister, JoAnn Clark; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Matthew Burns; and daughter, Laura Klepper; and several brothers and sisters.

A celebration on Delores’s life will be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at The VanZantwick Chapel (620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven). Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.