John T. Tighe

John was born January 19, 1944, to Jack and Beverly (Yeager) Tighe in Muskegon, Mich. He married Gayle Mansfield on September 13, 1969.

John graduated from Muskegon Catholic High School in 1962. After graduation, he worked on the Muskegon car ferries. He retired in 2002 as a boilermaker after 36 years on the job. John enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. He was a lifetime member of the Elks.

John is survived by his wife of 47 years, Gayle; daughter, Jennifer (Dan) Cantrell of New Jersey; son, Brian (Courtney) Tighe of Georgia; grandchildren: Maddie and Sarah Cantrell, and Jack, Savannah and Sam Tighe; mother-in-law, Joan Japenga; and several other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Robert; infant brother Michael; infant grandsons Aiden and Jude Tighe; and his father-in-law, Bob Japenga.

A private family service will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Ottawa Community. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign John’s online guest book.