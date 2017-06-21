Richard R. Olechnowicz

Rich was born February 24, 1940, to Bruno and Anna (Klimo) Olechnowicz in Chicago. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. Rich married Judy Sabo on September 28, 1963, in Grand Haven. She preceded him in death on June 13, 2012.

Rich started his career with Bastian Blessing as a sheet metal journeyman. He blended his work as a journeyman with life on the farm, where he retired after 20-plus years. He thoroughly enjoyed planting the seedlings at the Olechnowicz greenhouse with his son, Todd. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Rich could be found enjoying coffee with his sister, Sweetie. He also enjoyed breakfast at The Rainy Day Café. He was a member of St. Patrick-St. Anthony Parish. Rich enjoyed peddling his crops at the Grand Haven Farmers Market, where he was known for his award-winning radishes. He loved to play bingo and visit area casinos. Rich and Judy spent many winters in New Port Richey, Fla. He took special care of his furry friend, Abby, driving her around town in his car.

Rich deeply missed the love of his life, Judy. He will be lovingly remembered by his children: Lesley (Joel) Ryder, Amy Olechnowicz and Todd (Brenda) Olechnowicz, all of Grand Haven; grandchildren, Justin and Logan Rose; step-granddaughter, Paige Koster; sister, Anielia (Wayne) Wilson of Robinson Township; and brothers, Bruno (Sophie) Olechnowicz and John Olechnowicz, all of Grand Haven. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Mike and Joe.

A Celebration of Life for Rich and Joe will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Humane Society. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Rich’s online guest book.