Susan Cooper

Susan was born February 17, 1950, to John and Nellie (Veurink) Bytwerk in Muskegon, Mich. She married Fred Cooper on January 12, 1979, in Muskegon.

Susan was a former member of Calvin Christian Reformed Church, Ferrysburg Christian Reformed Church and Second Christian Reformed Church, and present member of Harvest Bible Chapel in Spring Lake. Susan was known to her family, friends and neighbors for her strong faith, generous spirit, and her kind and compassionate heart. She spent many hours volunteering at Love in Action, Once and Again and Dib’s Resale for Muskegon Christian Schools.

Susan was an avid gardener, skier and boater. She enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S., especially to Colorado, California, Maine and Florida. Susan’s passion for biking took her to Europe on two different occasions for bike trips. She was known for her soft cloth dolls and other crafts.

Susan will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Fred; daughters, Holly (Matthew) Zimmerman of Grand Rapids and Kristen Cooper of Spring Lake; son, Jason (Julie) Cooper of Muskegon; sister, Janice (Laurens) Ten Kate of Wyoming, Mich.; brother, Bruce (Luane) Bytwerk; brother-in-law, Rich (Grace) Medendorp of Muskegon; and several cousins, aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Patricia Bytwerk Medendorp.

The Celebration of Life for Susan will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday June, 28, 2017, at Harvest Bible Chapel with Pastor Craig Gurr officiating. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Ottawa Community. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Susan’s online guest book.