James E. Curry

James was born January 28, 1948, to Charles and Margaret (Westerhouse) Curry in Grand Haven. He married Bonnie Rowell on September 19, 1992, in Ferrysburg. Bonnie passed away October 31, 2011.

James proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He worked for Crouse Supply in Ferrysburg for over 20 years. James loved metal scrapping, spending time at the Rendezvous and was a member of the VFW Sgt. Alvin Jonker Post 2326.

He is survived by his son, James (Jodi Bouwman) Curry of Holland, Mich.; step-son, Kevin Stuhan; grandson, Zayne Curry; step-grandchildren: Dakota, Courtney and Bayleigh Stuhan; sister, Ruth Gilbert of Muskegon, Mich.; and brother, John Curry of Irons, Mich.

The funeral service for James will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June, 27, 2017, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with Pastor Richard Brēst officiating. Military Rites will be performed by the VFW Sgt. Alvin Jonker Post 2326.

Memorial contributions may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign James’s online guest book.