Janice Kay Miller

She was born July 21, 1945, in Muskegon to William George and Lillian (Potter) Hagelgans III; and married John “Jack” Miller on August 16, 1979.

Janice graduated from Mona Shores High School in Muskegon. She was a bartender for many years at the Nunica Bar, and also had been employed at Seaver Industrial Finishing. She was a member of the White Cloud Eagles and a former member of the Grand Haven Eagles. She loved her horses and dogs, and enjoyed sewing and traveling throughout the United States.

She is survived by her husband, Jack; three daughters: Debra (Paul) Griswold of Muskegon, Ann (Dru) Trace of Ohio and Cindy (John) Appel of Nunica; five grandchildren: Diane, Bryan, Tayler, Riley and Ashley; and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Lois (Mike) Szczerbinski of North Muskegon and Donna (Fred) Stille of West Olive. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Myron Hagelgans.

The Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 29, 2017, at the Spring Lake Chapel (213 E. Savidge St.) with the Rev. Joshua Chittenden officiating. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in memory of Janice may be given to the family.