Joe M. Olechnowicz

The son of Bruno and Anna (Klimo) Olechnowicz, he was born April 26, 1941. He grew up and lived most of his life in Robinson Township, and lived in the Baldwin area for several years before moving back to Grand Haven. He worked at Automatic Spring Products for 20-plus years before retiring.

Joe loved hunting, fishing, cooking, canning, bowling and watching old westerns. He was often found at the kitchen table enjoying a cup of coffee and watching the birds. Joe most importantly loved spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Mike and Rich. Joe will be lovingly remembered by his son, Anthony (Yavette) Olechnowicz; sister, Anielia (Wayne) Wilson; brothers, Bruno (Sophie) Olechnowicz and John Olechnowicz; several nieces, nephews and stepchildren; and had a special place in his heart for Bonnie Shields.

A celebration of life for Joe and Rich will take place at a later date. To send a message of sympathy to the family, or sign Joe's online guest book, please visit: www.MichiganCremation.com.