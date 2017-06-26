Jennifer L. Jeske

She was born in Grand Haven, Michigan, on January 9, 1973, to Charles and Sharon (Ortquist) Jeske, and was a 1991 graduate of Grand Haven High School.

Jen was the office manager at Quality Plating for the past five years and had previously worked for 20 years at Sam’s Joint, where she was a bartender and manager. She was a member of the Starlight Women’s Bowling League and enjoyed her years volunteering for The Noah Project. Jen enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting and playing golf. She lived her life to the fullest and never missed an opportunity to help someone in need. Jen loved people and nature, but will be remembered most for being a loving mother, daughter, spouse, sister and friend.

She is survived by her son, Brendon Jeske; her fiancé, Sean Strait, and his son, Cameron Ireland; her parents, Charles and Sharon Jeske; two sisters, Tamra (D.J.) Felcoski and Mary (Brian) MacFadden; her niece, Kaylynn MacFadden; and nephew, Aidan Felcoski.

Her family would like you to share with them a Celebration of Jen’s Life with a visitation being held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at The Lee Chapel, 6291 S. Harvey St. (phone: 231-798-1100). A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials in Jen’s memory may be directed to Kindred Hospice or The Noah Project. Her family also suggests donating blood to the American Red Cross in Jen’s honor would be appreciated. You may sign her online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.