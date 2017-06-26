Ruthe Ann Swanson

Ruthe was born in Grand Haven, Mich., on December 10, 1924, and lived there until she retired, when she moved to Lehigh Acres, Fla.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert S. Swanson, who passed away March 2, 1972. She is survived by her daughters: Linda J. Karell and Janice Y. Swanson; son, Kris R. (Nancy) Swanson; three grandchildren: Jonathan R.S. Karell, Kimberly R. McKay and Dr. Sarah Swanson; and one great-grandson, Liam James Karell. She is also survived by her very close friend, Jerome Pietrala, of Lehigh Acres, Fla.

There will be a graveside service for immediate family only. No visitors or flowers, at her request.

