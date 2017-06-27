Fran (Vander Jagt) McGuire

Fran was born March 13, 1930, to George and Jennie (Dreyer) Tuinstra in Allegan, Mich. Fran married Leonard Vander Jagt on December 16, 1949, in East Martin, Mich. He preceded her in death on February 27, 1999. On September 14, 2002, she married Harold McGuire in Fruitport, Mich. He preceded her in death on September 17, 2012.

Fran worked as an LPN for Hillcrest Nursing Home, Shore Haven and Muskegon General Hospital, where she volunteered her talents knitting caps for newborns. She retired from nursing after 35 years of dedicated work. Fran attended Grand Haven Baptist Church and was a former member of Fruitport Christian Reformed Church, where she served as deacon and was associated with prayer change. She belonged to Mature Express and Prime-Timers. In addition to knitting, Fran also enjoyed crocheting, needlework and working puzzles.

Fran and her husband would often be seen riding their scooters to town to attend community events. She was known by her family and friends as a social butterfly, enjoying long conversations on the phone and visiting with her neighbors.

Fran will be lovingly remembered by her sisters: Margaret (Earl) Beattie of Saranac, Elaine (John) Lamberts of Holland and Linda Tuinstra of Grand Haven; several nieces and nephews; step-children: Sharon McGuire, Cathleen Bylsma, Harriet Grice, Carolyn (Richard) Ferrall, Richard McGuire, James McGuire and Stanley (Jennifer) McGuire; 18 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Henry Tuinstra.

A memorial service for Fran will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 29, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with Pastor Ray Paget officiating. Interment will be in Lake Forest Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grand Haven Area Community Foundation or the American Diabetes Association.